Andre Russell skips West Indies' nets after missing flight, suspense over availability

Andre Russell was slated to arrive on November 1 along with other T20 specialists like skipper Carlos Brathwaite.

Published: 03rd November 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Andre Russell

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (File | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Star all-rounder Andre Russell was forced to skip the West Indies team's practice session on the eve of their first T20I against India after missing a connecting flight from Dubai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder was conspicuous by his absence as a 13-member West Indies squad led by Carlos Brathwaite sweated it out under lights this evening.

"No comments (on Andre Russell). There will be an official update," West Indies media manager told media at the news conference.

Russell was slated to arrive on November 1 along with other T20 specialists like skipper Carlos Brathwaite.

"Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via London on November 1. Russell was to come via Dubai. But I heard he missed the connecting flight," local manager Moin Bin Moksud told PTI.

"He's yet to join the side but he may join the squad late in the night or tomorrow morning," he said.

The 30-year-old last featured in the Afghanistan Premier League representing Nangarhar Leopards on October 9 but was not named in the ODI squad with the Windies Cricket ruling him out due to injury.

