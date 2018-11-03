Home Sport Cricket

T20 tickets from Nov 4

Ticket sales for the third T20 between India and West Indies to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on November 11 will open at 11.30am on November 4.

Published: 03rd November 2018 02:05 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ticket sales for the third T20 between India and West Indies to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on November 11 will open at 11.30am on November 4. Tickets priced at `1200 for C, D lower chairs will be sold from booth 6 and E block upper chair tickets worth `2,400 from booth 4. Air-conditioned hospitality box tickets in blocks C, D and E will cost `4,800 each.

H block air-conditioned box tickets have been priced at `8,000 and G block hospitality box tickets at `12,000. H lower air-conditioned box tickets will cost `4,800. For Anna Pavilion and Pavilion Terrace, the rates are `4000 and `8000, respectively. These will be available at TNCA office booth. Online tickets can be bought through www.paytm.com. Not more than two tickets will be sold per person.

Tamil Nadu enter final
Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by two wickets in the semifinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 tournament. Tamil Nadu will meet Vidarbha in the final.Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 148 in 39.2 ovs (S Kishan Kumar 3/30, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/21) lost to Tamil Nadu 150/8 in 38.1 ovs (S Abisheik’s 48, Akash Singh 5/35).

Combined Districts hold edge
Combined Districts bundled out City XI for 150 on the first day of a TNCA U-14 match at TNCA Academy grounds, Theni.Brief scores: City 150 (J Rohan 4/40) vs Combined Districts 60/2.

