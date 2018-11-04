Defiant Bhui keeps Andhra alive vs Punjab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ricky Bhui’s fight to keep Andhra alive against Punjab, one washout and a near complete washout in matches featuring South Zone teams and defending champions Vidarbha’s fightback after following on were the highlights in the first round of Ranji Trophy action on Saturday. All four matches in Plate Group featuring newcomers got over on the third day. Starting the day at 54/3 in reply to Punjab’s 414, Andhra stayed in the match thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 150 and his partnerships with KS Bharat and B Sumanth. Punjab had to wait for 50 overs for their first success of the day.

They got it when Bharat (71) fell after adding 151 for the fourth wicket. Sumanth (54) then helped Bhui add 132 for the fifth wicket. Bhui batted the whole day, hitting 13 fours and four sixes in his 291-ball knock. Andhra were 86 behind with five wickets in hand.

Rain spoils sport

In Dindigul, rain allowed no play in the match between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. In reply to the visiting team’s 393, Tamil Nadu were none without loss after the second day. Just 20 overs were possible in Thiruvananthapuram, where Hyderabad lost captain Akshath Reddy to reach 30/1 in reply to Kerala’s massive first innings total.

Odisha concede lead

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha conceded the advantage to Haryana. The visitors started the day at 239/3 and got past Odisha’s 324 despite a few hiccups. Himanshu Rana resumed the day at 113 and went on to make 164. An eighth-wicket stand of 79 between Harshal Patel (72) and Ajit Chahal (27) gave them a first-innings lead of 118 runs. Odisha were 50/1 at stumps, still trailing by 68 runs.

Vidarbha fight back

In Pune, captain Faiz Fazal’s unbeaten knock of 116 helped defending champions Vidarbha reach a total of 287/3 while following on against Maharashtra. The left-hander shared stands of 54 with Sanjay Ramaswamy (29), 95 with Wasim Jaffer (63) and then 91 with Ganesh Satish (37). Even the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Akshay Wadkar was worth 47 runs. Vidarbha are not out of danger yet, as they are ahead by just 64 runs.

Over in three days

All ties featuring newcomers from North-east, Bihar and Uttarakhand got over inside three days. Uttarakhand beat Bihar by 10 wickets, Meghalaya defeated Arunachal by seven wickets, Nagaland thrashed Mizoram by and innings and 33 runs, and Manipur lost by an innings and 27-run against Sikkim.

Brief scores

Elite Group B

In Dindigul: Madhya Pradesh 393. Tamil Nadu 0/0. No play on Day 3.

In Vizag: Punjab 414. Andhra 327/5 (Bhui 150 n.o, Bharat 76, Sumanth 54, Markande 3/96).

In T’Puram: Kerala 495/6 decl. Hyderabad 30/1. Only 20 overs of play on Day 3.

Elite Group C

In Bhubaneswar: Odisha 324 & 50/1. Haryana 442 (Rana 164, Bishnoi 75, Patel 72, Chandila 53, Pradhan 3/96).