India opt to bowl against West Indies in first T20; Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed make debut

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against West Indies at Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will make their T20 international debut. Yuzvendra Chahal misses out the playing XI while Umesh Yadav comes in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MS Dhoni will not be in India's playing XI for the first time in home T20Is.

West Indies are going in with three debutants: Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Khari Pierre.

Teams:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

WEST INDIES: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin(w), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas