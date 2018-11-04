Home Sport Cricket

India opt to bowl against West Indies in first T20; Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed make debut

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will make their T20 international debut.

Khaleel Ahmed

India's Khaleel Ahmed makes his T20I debut. (File Photo | AP)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against West Indies at Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will make their T20 international debut. Yuzvendra Chahal misses out the playing XI while Umesh Yadav comes in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

LIVE SCORES: India vs West Indies

MS Dhoni will not be in India's playing XI for the first time in home T20Is.

West Indies are going in with three debutants: Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Khari Pierre.

Teams: 
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

WEST INDIES: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin(w), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

