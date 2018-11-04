Home Sport Cricket

Zimbabwe bowled out for 282 in 1st test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's innings started one over prior to the lunch break, with the hosts scoring two runs without loss by the interval.

Taijul Islam's (R) happiness knows no bounds after claiming a wicket. (Photo | AFP)

SYLHET:  Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took six wickets to help Bangladesh dismiss Zimbabwe for 282 in its first innings of the first test on Sunday.

Resuming at 235-5, Taijul (6-108) was instrumental in breaking Zimbabwe's resistance as he claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in tests.

Taijul's effort was complemented by fellow left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam who took 2-49.

Peter Moor showed impeccable defense in defying the spinners along with Regis Chakabva, but once Taijul broke the stubborn 60-run partnership with the wicket of Chakabva for 28, Zimbabwe's tail quickly succumbed, losing its last five wickets for 21 runs.

Moor was left stranded on 63 off 192 balls, with six fours.

Bangladesh's innings started one over prior to the lunch break, with the hosts scoring two runs without loss by the interval.

