Home Sport Cricket

We paid for reckless batting: Fabian Allen

Allen made 27 from 20 balls to take the total to 109/8 after debutant Krunal Pandya and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav choked West Indies in the middle, reducing them to 87/8 in 18 overs.

Published: 05th November 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies bowler Oshane Thomas celebrates with teammates after dismissed Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan unseen during 1st T20 match against India at Eden Garden in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

West Indies bowler Oshane Thomas celebrates with teammates after dismissed Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan unseen during 1st T20 match against India at Eden Garden in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  The West Indies batsmen paid the price for being too aggressive on not the "best" Eden Gardens pitch, said debutant Fabian Allen after the five-wicket loss in the T20 series opener against India.

Allen made 27 from 20 balls to take the total to 109/8 after debutant Krunal Pandya and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav choked West Indies in the middle, reducing them to 87/8 in 18 overs.

The 23-year-old said it was not the best of wickets and a score of 150 would have made the game competitive.

"It was not the best wicket but we had to be patient, should have played the ball on merit. We were too aggressive; I think we could have easily got 150 or 140, that was the target we were looking for," Allen said at the post-match news conference on Sunday.

The reigning World T20 champions had a four-match unbeaten run coming into the match but they were undone by some fine spin bowling.

"It's one of those days. We will look to come back in the next game. I hope we learn from this and take it to our next game," he said ahead of their second T20I in Lucknow Tuesday.

Despite being named in the squad, hard-hitting Andre Russell pulled out of the series on the eve of the opening game due to an "injury".

"Of course, he is a crucial player in the team, a leader. Chris Gayle was also not around. Young players tried to contribute as much they can," said Allen.

None of the batsmen could stay at the crease and execute their plans.

"Anything is possible in T20. it does not matter how many wickets you lose... We could have executed efficiently. It was our first game, we will try to execute our plan and play the ball on merit," he said.

"In T20s, you have to expect anything. It was one of those days. We will just look to bounce back in the next game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allen Fabian Allen West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp