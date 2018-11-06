Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur demands apology from Cricket Committee chief Mohsin Khan

Mickey Arthur has also had issues with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq in recent months when both had a heated argument over the selection of some players and their role in the Pakistan team.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI Pakistan cricket team's head coach Mickey Arthur has demanded an unconditional apology from newly appointed chairman of Cricket Committee Mohsin Khan for his unsavoury remarks in the media.

According to the "Jang" newspaper, Arthur has made it clear that unless former Test opener Mohsin apologises for his alleged remarks about the head coach in a television show, he (Arthur) has no intentions of holding any meeting with him.

The report says that Mickey Arthur has made his stance amply clear to the PCB officials.

Mohsin who is heading a high powered committee that includes former Test captains, Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and ex-captain of the Pakistan women's team, Urooj Mumtaz has termed Arthur "stupid and donkey" for supporting Muhammad Aamir.

The PCB while appointing the cricket committee recently has also given Arthur a contract until next year's World Cup in England.

The committee is authorised to oversee the work of the national selection committee and the Pakistan team management and make appropriate recommendations to the board Chairman if they feel otherwise.

Arthur has also had issues with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq in recent months when both had a heated argument over the selection of some players and their role in the Pakistan team.

Interestingly senior player Muhammad Hafeez was one of those players, who was not in Arthur's game plan but Inzamam pushed him for a comeback to the Pakistan team something which didn't go down well with the foreign coach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mickey Arthur Mohsin Khan Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp