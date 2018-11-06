Home Sport Cricket

Rangana Herath gets 100th Galle scalp as England struggle

Herath notched up the milestone with none other than England captain Joe Root, who came down the wicket and missed after a breezy 35.

Rangana Herath

Sri Lanka's spin bowler Rangana Herath waves as he is greeted with an arch of bats while he enters the field for the last match of his test cricket career, the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England, in Galle. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GALLE: Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in history, claimed his 100th scalp at Galle on Tuesday in his farewell match as England struggled 113 for 5 at lunch in the first Test.

Only two other bowlers have achieved 100 wickets at the same ground -- Herath's compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved it at Galle, Kandy and SSC Colombo, and England paceman James Anderson at Lord's.

Root had steadied England after the visitors found themselves 10 for 2 after debutant opener Rory Burns was caught behind off Surange Lakmal for nine and Moeen Ali was bowled next ball.

Surrey left-hander Burns had been given the tough task of replacing stalwart Alastair Cook following his retirement in September.

After Root, Dilruwan Perera skittled Keaton Jennings four short of his 50 before bowling Ben Stokes around his legs for seven as he attempted to sweep.

At lunch on the first day, Jos Buttler was unbeaten on 10 and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, England's second debutant alongside Burns, on five.

TAGS
Rangana Herath Sri Lanka vs England Galle Test

