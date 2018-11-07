Ben Foakes hits ton on debut to boost England in Galle Test

By AFP

GALLE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes hit a century on his Test debut to hand England a challenging first innings score of 342 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Foakes started day two of the first Test on 87 and quickly made a ton with a boundary off Suranga Lakmal, raising his bat to a standing ovation from the Galle crowd.

The right-handed batsman hit Lakmal for another four before the paceman got him caught out at extra cover for 107 as England's innings folded early in the first session.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera took the wicket of overnight batsman Jack Leach, for 15, to register a five-wicket haul in a match that marks spin legend Rangana Herath's swansong.

There was tension in the packed ground when Leach was dismissed in the fifth over of the morning and number 11 batsman James Anderson forced to keep out four Perera deliveries before Foakes could regain the strike.

Foakes, who replaced an injured Jonny Bairstow, became the 20th English batsman to score a hundred in his first Test.

The 25-year-old took crease with England on 103-5 after electing to bat first on Tuesday and weathered the storm with some sensible batting, building crucial partnerships on the way.

His 50 plus stands with Jos Buttler (38), Sam Curran (48) and Adil Rashid (35) paved the way for England's revival as they ended the first day on 321-8.