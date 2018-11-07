Home Sport Cricket

Ben Foakes hits ton on debut to boost England in Galle Test

Foakes started day two of the first Test on 87 and quickly made a ton with a boundary off Suranga Lakmal, raising his bat to a standing ovation from the Galle crowd.

Published: 07th November 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Foakes raises his bat and helmet in celebration after scoring a century (100 runs) as teammate James Anderson (R) looks on during the second day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. (Photo | AFP)

England's Ben Foakes raises his bat and helmet in celebration after scoring a century (100 runs) as teammate James Anderson (R) looks on during the second day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

GALLE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes hit a century on his Test debut to hand England a challenging first innings score of 342 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Foakes started day two of the first Test on 87 and quickly made a ton with a boundary off Suranga Lakmal, raising his bat to a standing ovation from the Galle crowd.

The right-handed batsman hit Lakmal for another four before the paceman got him caught out at extra cover for 107 as England's innings folded early in the first session.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera took the wicket of overnight batsman Jack Leach, for 15, to register a five-wicket haul in a match that marks spin legend Rangana Herath's swansong.

There was tension in the packed ground when Leach was dismissed in the fifth over of the morning and number 11 batsman James Anderson forced to keep out four Perera deliveries before Foakes could regain the strike.

Foakes, who replaced an injured Jonny Bairstow, became the 20th English batsman to score a hundred in his first Test.

The 25-year-old took crease with England on 103-5 after electing to bat first on Tuesday and weathered the storm with some sensible batting, building crucial partnerships on the way.

His 50 plus stands with Jos Buttler (38), Sam Curran (48) and Adil Rashid (35) paved the way for England's revival as they ended the first day on 321-8.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Foakes England Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp