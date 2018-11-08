Home Sport Cricket

Rest fast bowlers in IPL: Franchises unlikely to support Virat Kohli's proposal

During a recent meeting of the CoA in Hyderabad, Kohli suggested resting pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the entire IPL to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

Published: 08th November 2018 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli wants World Cup-bound fast bowlers to be rested from next year's IPL but the idea mooted at a meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is unlikely to find favour with the franchises.

During a recent meeting of the CoA in Hyderabad, Kohli suggested resting pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the entire IPL to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

However, the India captain didn't find too many backers for his proposal as Board officials said franchises are unlikely to agree.

"The IPL is starting on March 29 and will finish on May 19. In any case, there will be a 15-day gap before India play their first World Cup game against South Africa on June 5. So there is no chance that pacers can be rested for the entire duration of the IPL," a senior official, who was present in the meeting, told PTI on Thursday.

In fact, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who was present in the meeting, also had a different take.

"When Kohli mooted the idea, CoA chief Vinod Rai asked Rohit about his take. Rohit apparently said, 'If Mumbai Indians reach Play Offs or finals and if Bumrah happens to be fit, then I cannot afford to rest him'," the official said.

Another official, who was present in the meeting, said it was "weird" that the Indian skipper was asking for all the key pacers to be rested from the IPL.

"It has been a convention for the past few years that IPL trainers and physios work with the Indian team's support staff on workload management. That will be followed next year as well and in any case, fast bowlers don't play all the games" the official said.

"The question is more about Bhuvi and Bumrah as Shami, Umesh and Khaleel are not automatic choices for their franchises and may not play all IPL games (minimum 14).

The official said a counter-view was raised at the same meeting.

"Virat wants his two premier fast bowlers to be rested for the IPL but it could well be counter-productive as they will be out of match practice for two months before the World Cup," he further said.

When one of the franchises interested in picking Khaleel from the auction was posed this question, he said: "If our franchise happens to pick Khaleel (if he is back in auction pool), we would like to avail his optimum services as a current India player. Workload can always be monitored."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp