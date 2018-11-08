Home Sport Cricket

Uber partners ICC to support Women's World T20 tournament

The 10 countries participating in this tournament are India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Uber

Uber (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global cab-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to support the first ever standalone ICC Women's World T20 which is going to be held in West Indies from November 9-24.

"We are absolutely delighted to be the first ridesharing and food delivery platform to partner with the ICC for the first ever standalone ICC Women's World T20," Brooks Entwistle, Chief International Business Officer at Uber said in a statement.

The partnership is also focusing on community outreach programmes including sponsorships for aspiring female cricketers to celebrate women in sports, the company added.

"This is a genuine partnership that is focused on our shared values. The traditional sponsorship model is changing and this collaboration is a reflection of that," said David Richardson, CEO, ICC.

