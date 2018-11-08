Home Sport Cricket

Usman Khawaja confident of comeback before Test series against India

The Pakistan-born Australian, who scored 85 and 141 in the drawn first Test against Pakistan last month, remains a key member of the Australian team.

Published: 08th November 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja (File | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Wednesday said his recovery from a knee injury is ahead of schedule and he is confident of making it to the team for the four-match Test series against India, beginning next month.

The 31-year-old had undergone surgery on October 23 after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee during the warm-ups on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

"My recovery is going really well so far. I'm trying to keep it cool, but it's actually going really well. I feel like I'm a little bit ahead of where I should be," the experienced left-hander told cricket.com.​au.

"I'm 10 kilograms lighter than I was in South Africa maybe seven months ago, so I'm sure that helps the knees in some respects," he added.

The Pakistan-born Australian, who scored 85 and 141 in the drawn first Test against Pakistan last month, remains a key member of the Australian team which is without the services of banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

The first Test begins on December 6 and Khawaja would be eager to achieve his fitness to play in Queensland's Sheffield Shield match with Victoria in Brisbane from November 27 to spend some time in the middle.

"If I keep doing the little things right -- looking after my body, being disciplined -- hopefully that'll transition to me coming back in time." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Usman Khawaja India vs Australia David Warner Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp