Work still in progress in compliance conundrum

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State units found non-compliant and partially compliant in CoA’s scathing 10th status report have started the process of being compliant. Seventeen of the 34 associations affiliated with BCCI were on these two lists. Some of them have submitted revised constitutions, while some are saying they need a bit of time.

In its report submitted to Supreme Court, which was uploaded on BCCI’s website on October 28, CoA urged that these 17 affiliates have to submit fresh affidavits declaring full compliance. Otherwise, CoA suggested that their voting rights be suspended. With BCCI elections due after a scrutiny of the revised constitutions, losing voting rights would be a big blow for the associations.

Listed among the seven non-compliant units, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has submitted a fresh version of its constitution. “We sent our compliance to CoA last week, and are waiting for their reply. It was sent to the court with a copy to CoA,” KSCA secretary N Sudhakar Rao said on Wednesday.

Deviations from the prescribed model in rules regarding cooling-off period for office-bearers, and formation of apex council and selection committee are some objections that have been raised against KSCA. Gujarat, Himachal, Haryana, Nagaland, Arunachal and Meghalaya are the other states categorised as non-compliant. They have 14 days starting from October 28 to set this right.

Meghalaya Cricket Association claims to have sorted things out. “CoA told us that we didn’t mention nomination of international cricketers to the apex council. That’s because we don’t have international cricketers. We were then told to mention that as and when one comes from Meghalaya, he/she would become part of the council. CoA shifted us to the partially-compliant list after this,” explained association secretary Naba Bhattacharya.

Arunchal had the most startling entry against its name. The status report said that it had received no communication from the association. They are, in fact, still to submit their draft constitution to BCCI.

“We are about to finalise it. Documents will be submitted to CoA in a day or two. Since there is nothing to communicate before we actually do this, we have not got in touch with CoA regarding this,” said Arunachal Cricket Association secretary Tado Kholi.

Of the 10 associations found partially compliant, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is likely to take a call after hosting the third India-West Indies T20I in Chennai on November 11. “We are busy with preparations. We will start thinking about it after the match,” said TNCA secretary RI Palani. Objections against TNCA are about rules on disqualification, composition of apex council, appointment of selectors and transparency.

It is possible that some of the associations will explain their stand in court when the BCCI matter comes up for hearing on November 27. The much-awaited elections can only be held once this process has been completed. As of now, despite deadlines, there is no end in sight in the ongoing dispute over compliance.

