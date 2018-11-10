Home Sport Cricket

Joe Root looking for another sweet performance at Kandy

England got off to a shaky start in Galle, losing five wickets for just 103 runs, with debut opener Rory Burns back in the pavilion for nine, Moeen Ali out first ball and Ben Stokes gone for seven.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root (File | AP)

By AFP

GALLE: England captain Joe Root believes England will go into the second Test against Sri Lanka at Kandy on Wednesday with "huge amounts of confidence" after overcoming the hosts in Galle.

"We played some really good stuff," Root said after the commanding 211-run victory. "The way we played throughout the four days, with everyone contributing and playing a part, is really pleasing."

"We said we were going to do things slightly differently at the start of the series and we’ve really backed that up and given ourselves a really good chance to go to Kandy with a lot of confidence and back up what's been a brilliant four-days here," he said.

England got off to a shaky start in Galle, losing five wickets for just 103 runs, with debut opener Rory Burns back in the pavilion for nine, Moeen Ali out first ball and Ben Stokes gone for seven.

But from lunch onwards, England were in the driving seat, not least due to debutant Ben Foakes's 107 -- making him man of the match -- and with valuable contributions from Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka were then bundled out for 203, with Ali getting four wickets for 66 and fellow spinners Jack Leach and Rashid taking two apiece, giving the hosts a 139-run first-innings lead.

Keaton Jennings then made an overdue return to form in England's second innings with an assured 146 not out, allowing Root to declare set Sri Lanka an enormous target of 462. 

They were all out for 250 and Ali took four wickets for the second time in the match, ably assisted by Leach who took three and by Stokes with aggressive, chin-high seam bowling.

"We had some clear plans about the way we were going to approach this game in particular on this surface. To see them work, to see the hard work leading into the game pay off, is great," Root said.

"The way we played in the summer (beating a visiting Indian side 4-1) was a sign of this team moving forward and we've really backed that up in this performance," he said.

"It's very difficult to win Test matches abroad now. I think that makes it even sweeter when you do come to a very difficult venue, like Galle, and manage to win games. Hopefully we can build on this and it’s not just a one-off for us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Root England Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp