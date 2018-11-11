Australia win toss, bowl in deciding South Africa ODI

By AFP

HOBART: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final one-day international against South Africa in Hobart on Sunday.

The series is all square with the Proteas winning the opening game by six wickets and Australia snapping their seven-game losing streak to clinch the second in Adelaide by seven runs.

South Africa head into the game seeking their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009, while the home team is desperate to keep the momentum going ahead of the arrival of India for a three-format tour.

There was talk before the game that leg-spinner Adam Zampa could make way for Ashton Agar after he was hit for 57 in his nine overs in Adelaide.

But selectors opted to stick with their winning combination, although Chris Lynn is set to be pushed up the order to open instead of Travis Head.

"It looks like a good wicket. If there's anything there it will be early on," said Finch.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who criticised his batsmen for not closing out the game in Adelaide, also announced an unchanged line-up.

"It's a must-win game," he said. "There were a few mistakes in the last game and we will try to learn from them and get better."

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)