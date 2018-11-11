Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma ready to guide Delhi youngsters against Himachal Pradesh

Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, the two senior players are currently at the different crossroads in their respective careers.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi's Gautam Gambhir plays a shot against Jharkhand during the 2nd semifinal match of Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi's Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With two battle hardened veterans and a bunch of sprightly young men at his disposal, it will be baptism by fire for young Nitish Rana who will lead Delhi in their Ranji Trophy opener against Himachal Pradesh, from Monday.

Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, the two senior players are currently at the different crossroads in their respective careers.

For Ishant, a Ranji Trophy match is a like a pit-stop, where he lands occasionally to add miles to his legs before embarking on tougher assignments. This time he is here to check his match fitness before leaving for the Australia Test series.

For Gambhir, it is the business end of his career where he literally wants to take one match at a time and not think too far ahead of himself.

Having relinquished captaincy, Gambhir will certainly keep a hawk eye on Rana, who will have his first tryst with the senior team leadership. He has been made captain for the first two games.

"I am a bit nervous but I am happy that seniors like Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma are there to guide me during my first match as captain," Rana told reporters on the eve of the game.

This is a Delhi team with an average age of 25 barring the two senior players and it will be an opportunity for them to repeat the impressive show of Vijay Hazare (National One Dayers) Trophy, where they ended runners-up to Mumbai.

It will certainly be a blessing in disguise to play a lightweight Himachal Pradesh in the opening game. Himachal have already played a game against Bengal at home and conceded first innings lead to the visitors.

However, Delhi will have their fair share of worries including the non-availability of opener Kunal Chandela, who had an impressive maiden season in last edition.

He is out with a fractured forearm and Hiten Dalal, who has played seven List A matches so far with good returns, is expected to make his first class debut. Hiten will be opening alongside Gambhir.

Vice-captain Dhruv Shorey will be batting at No. 3 while skipper Rana is expected to come in at No. 4. The immensely talented Himmat Singh will be the three-down batsman. All-rounder Lalit Yadav and keeper-batsman Anuj Rawat will be No 6 and 7.

The new ball is expected to be shared by Ishant and left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya.

With Navdeep Saini in New Zealand with the India A team, Simarjeet Singh could be the third pacer in the line-up. The choice for a spinner will be between left-arm orthodox bowlers Varun Sood and Vikas Misra. Vikas will have an advantage as he had played most of the matches last season.

For Himachal, a lot will depend on their top order batsmen Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta and keeper Ankush Bains.

It is the bowling which is a problem for HP. An attack comprising Shresth Nirmohi, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rishi Dhawan doesn't inspire much confidence.

Dhawan, their premier wicket-taker is a military medium bowler, who is usually rendered ineffective when the pitch offers little help. It could well be the case on a placid Feroz Shah Kotla pitch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Ishant Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp