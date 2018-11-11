Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya reported for suspicious action

By UNI

DUBAI: Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first Test against England, which the visitors won by 211 runs on Friday.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 25-year-old's bowling action.

Dananjaya's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days and, during this period, Dananjaya is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.