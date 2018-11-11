Home Sport Cricket

West Indies win toss, elect to bat against India

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar came in the playing XI for the third match, while West Indies fielded an unchanged side.

Published: 11th November 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo| AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

With India already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have been rested for the dead rubber.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar came in the playing XI for the third match, while West Indies fielded an unchanged side.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India T20 International West Indies Carlos Brathwaite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp