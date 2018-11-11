West Indies win toss, elect to bat against India

By PTI

CHENNAI: West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

With India already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have been rested for the dead rubber.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar came in the playing XI for the third match, while West Indies fielded an unchanged side.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.