Zimbabwe seamers strike early in second Bangladesh Test

Published: 11th November 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim bats on the first day of the second Test match against Zimbabwe. (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By AFP

DHAKA: Kyle Jarvis struck twice and Donald Tiripano claimed a wicket as Bangladesh got off to a shaky start in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

The home side, trailing the two-Test series 1-0, reached 56-3 by lunch on the opening day after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim remained at the crease with 25 and 12 runs respectively, after Jarvis removed openers Imrul Kayes and Liton Das.

Tiripano meanwhile handed debutant Mohammad Mithun a duck.

Zimbabwe, buoyed by their 151-run victory in Sylhet -- their first Test win in five years -- applied pressure in the first hour through their seamers and were rewarded early.

Jarvis forced an inside edge form Imrul Kayes to earn the first breakthrough as wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva took the catch.

Imrul, who faced 16 balls, was unable to open his account.

Fellow opener Liton picked out the midwicket fielder Brendon Taylor after he flicked Jarvis in the bowler’s next over.

Liton earlier was reprieved on naught as the third umpire Rod Tucker overturned a caught behind dismissal following a replay.

Mominul and Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh recover somewhat after Mithun poked Tiripano at slip for a catch off Taylor to leave Bangladesh struggling at 26-3.

Brian Chari dropped Mominul on nine at the backward point of Tendai Chatara before the left-hander eased the pressure with some positive strokes, including four boundaries. 

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Second Test Day One Mushfiqur Rahim

