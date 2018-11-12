Home Sport Cricket

Bharat Matrimony ropes in cricketer MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

The city-based company would soon launch a marketing campaign featuring the cricketer on television, print, radio and outdoors.

Published: 12th November 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Online matrimony service provider Bharat Matrimony Monday said it has roped in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The city-based company would soon launch a marketing campaign featuring the cricketer on television, print, radio and outdoors.

Commenting on the appointment of Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Matrimony.com Murugavel Janakiraman said,"We are proud to be associated with Dhoni."

"Also, we feel good because Dhoni is an inspiration to millions of youth as he has achieved a lot for the country through his leadership qualities," he said.

"It (Bharat Matrimony) is the most trusted and successful matrimony brand which has helped millions of Indians find life-partners over the last 18 years," said Dhoni on his association with the company.

"This is a definitely a good partnership", he added.

Chairman of Rhiti Sports Arun Pandey, which manages Dhoni's commercial endorsements, said, "One of the key elements of the wedding service provider is the trust the consumers have in the company, and we are happy with the way Bharat Matrimony has gained it".

"I am confident of the partnership with Dhoni would help the wedding service provider doing well in the days to come," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
brand ambassador MS Dhoni Online matrimony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp