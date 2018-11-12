Bharat Matrimony ropes in cricketer MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

By PTI

CHENNAI: Online matrimony service provider Bharat Matrimony Monday said it has roped in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The city-based company would soon launch a marketing campaign featuring the cricketer on television, print, radio and outdoors.

Commenting on the appointment of Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Matrimony.com Murugavel Janakiraman said,"We are proud to be associated with Dhoni."

"Also, we feel good because Dhoni is an inspiration to millions of youth as he has achieved a lot for the country through his leadership qualities," he said.

"It (Bharat Matrimony) is the most trusted and successful matrimony brand which has helped millions of Indians find life-partners over the last 18 years," said Dhoni on his association with the company.

"This is a definitely a good partnership", he added.

Chairman of Rhiti Sports Arun Pandey, which manages Dhoni's commercial endorsements, said, "One of the key elements of the wedding service provider is the trust the consumers have in the company, and we are happy with the way Bharat Matrimony has gained it".

"I am confident of the partnership with Dhoni would help the wedding service provider doing well in the days to come," he said.