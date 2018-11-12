India vs West Indies T20 : Of low jersey sales and a concerned partner at Chennai

PR Srinidhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a sense of emptiness when the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the third and final T20I between India and West Indies. Though the Chennai crowd were cheering for local boys Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar, the usual energy was missing. With the T20I series also missing skipper Virat Kohli, local salesman felt there was a dip in jersey sales.

Fans turned up in huge numbers

for the dead rubber on Sunday

| Ashwin prasath

Ganesan, who has been selling jerseys for the past six years, said: “We are a group of around 40 people. Each of us has around 20-25 jerseys and we sell 80 percent before the match begins. We still have not sold half of them. It would have been higher if Dhoni or Kohli had played.” Interestingly, Ganesan, who traveled to Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth ODI, said sales were higher there. The cheap replica jerseys outside the stadium cost Rs 200, while face painting is Rs 50 per person.

Husband on security mission

One could spot Tyrone Attard in the stadium not just on Sunday but also a couple of times during the West Indies training sessions on Friday and Saturday. The cricket fanatic Australian is traveling across India for a month with a mission: to find if the country is safe for his wife to live in. Attard, who is based out of Adelaide, had gone to Kolkata and New Delhi in the last two weeks and is planning to visit a few more cities before he travels back home. “There has been a lot of news going around on how India is becoming unsafe for women. That’s why I came here to check on that. I’m still skeptical about bringing my wife here,” he says. He also felt that Indian fans are more aggressive and passionate even outside the ground whereas the Australian crowd is silent until the match starts.

Cricket, back home

The crowd in Chennai has always been identified as a knowledgeable one. Be it the India-Pakistan encounter in 1999 or the first ODI of the 2012 series where Naseer Jamshed scored a century, they applauded and appreciated good brand of cricket. After protests by Cauvery activists saw Chennai Super Kings’ home matches moved to Pune, people here are happy with international cricket returning to Chepauk. “Even though it’s a final match of the series) against a team like West Indies, we are glad to witness some cricket. Shifting CSK’s matches this year was a huge disappointment.

A total of 15 members from my family bought the season pass in 2008. Since then we never missed any match that CSK played here,” said R Krishnaswamy, a resident of Mylapore. His friend Rajan Iyer, 55, who played cricket for Madras University, felt that Chepauk will witness a full house even if India play against Bangladesh or Zimbabwe. “I still remember the time when my grandfather used to travel from Kumbakonam a day prior to the Test match with lunch and dinner packed. There were no food stalls inside the stadium.”

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com