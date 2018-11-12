Home Sport Cricket

Preparing for Australia tour by watching videos: Mohammed Shami

India will play four Test matches against Australia with the first five-day contest commencing in Adelaide on December 6.

Published: 12th November 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami. (File | AP)

India's Mohammed Shami. (File | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday said they are preparing for the Australia series by watching videos of their opponents in order to get the line and length right.

The Indian pace attack impressed in England but it's the batsmen who let them down to lose the series 1-4.

"As a fast bowling unit, we did well in England. We are preparing for the Australia series and watching a lot of videos. The plan is to focus on the series as much as possible as the opponents are very strong. We will work on getting the line and length right," Shami told reporters here.

Shami, who was part of the Test and ODI squads in their just concluded series against West Indies, was back home and visited the Eden Gardens on the sidelines of Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

"We will always try to do our best. Winning or losing also depends on luck. We will give our 100 per cent," Shami said.

The tour Down Under will begin with three T20 Internationals with the Gabba in Brisbane hosting the opening game on November 21.

According to reports, suspended duo of Steve Smith and David Warner may be reconsidered.

"If those two don't play, they will obviously be weakened. But in the end, you have to stick to your plan and work on your strengths," Shami added.

Asked if he's looking ahead to the World Cup next year, Shami said: "It depends on who is fit and who is not during that time. My performance will be evaluated and and I will expect to get a chance if I do well.

"If I don't, I have to accept that too. That's too far away. We always think about the next series and that is more important for us."

Mohammed Shami

