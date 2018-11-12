Home Sport Cricket

We wanted to be ruthless: Skipper Rohit Sharma after 3-0 clean sweep over Windies

India on Sunday completed a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in the T20Is after registering a thrilling six-wicket win in the final match.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Team India jubilates with the winning trophy after winning the third and final T20 match against West Indies to win the series 3-0 in Chennai Sunday November 11 2018. | PTI

By PTI

CHENNAI: Skipper Rohit Sharma lauded India for completing a 3-0 clean sweep, saying he wanted his team to be ruthless in the third match against West Indies and not complacent after securing a 2-0 unassailable lead in the T20I series.

India on Sunday completed a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in the T20Is after registering a thrilling six-wicket win in the final match.

"We spoke at the start of this game that we wanted to be ruthless. There were chances of us being complacent and turning up at the ground. We didn't want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win," Sharma said.

India overhauled the 182-run winning target in the last ball and Sharma said he has been part of such close contests in the IPL.

"Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. I've been part of games like these with Mumbai Indians. Great effort to cross the finish line," he said.

Sharma said he would want his team to learn to handle pressure while bowling.

"As a team, there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling," he said.

India made two changes in the 3rd T20I, bringing Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar after BCCI decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav for the inconsequential match.

"It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent," Sharma said.

"I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team."

Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his 62-ball 92, said: "It was a good match. We lost two early wickets, and I knew I had to stay at the crease. Rishabh played well, tremendous partnership between us. He batted really well."

"I knew he was going after the bowlers so I took a backseat and then I joined the party after he hit a few huge sixes. It doesn't matter to me what people say, and I just back myself and back my game."

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite was disappointed to not cross the line despite taking the game to the last over.

"It would have been (great end to the series). We had a chat before the game and talked about every game being important. We wanted to put a smile on the fans' face but didn't get the result we would have liked," he said.

"I will take the effort and belief, especially taking it to the last ball after Shikhar and Rishabh's partnership."

"We saw a few balls grip but on reflection we did not switch quickly enough."

For West Indies, left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran scored a quick-fire half-century to power them to a competitive 181 for 3.

Talking about the talent in West Indies cricket, Brathwaite said: "There are a few here; Shai, Hetmyer and Pooran. But it is important to get the best out of everyone and create a unit that can challenge for the T20 World Cup in Australia." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp