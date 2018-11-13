MeToo: Call to probe second charge of harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri grows louder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pressure increased on BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Monday as witnesses appearing before the independent inquiry commission asked them to investigate the second allegation of sexual harassment against the official. Johri has been asked to go on leave because the inquiry is underway on another case of harassment against him.

The BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, former Mumbai cricketer and captain Shishir Hattangadi, Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma were among those who deposed before the three-member committee, comprising Justice (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda on Monday.

Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji of the Committee of Administrators also turned up to present their sides of the story. The commission is expected to submit its report on November 15.

Initially, its brief was to look into allegations against Johri by an unnamed woman who was his colleague at his previous wor­­kplace.

However, the demand to probe another allegation made by a BCCI employee can change things. It has been learnt some of the persons appearing before the commission argued that the second case should not be declared closed since it had not been probed by the commission. Sources claimed that treasurer Chaudhary was vocal about it.

Their argument was, the commission should look into this allegation as well since it was investigating a similar case.

Chaudhary seems to have also cited the example of Mohammed Shami’s case which was handled by BCCI anti-corruption unit chief Neeraj Kumar, wherein they investigated all the concerned parties before the pacer was subsequently cleared.

It was also learnt that Verma’s deposition was entirely about the allegation made by the BCCI employee and had nothing to do with the one for which the commission has been set up. Sources said that he presented documents in support of what he had to say.

Hattangadi, too, is learnt to have spoken about the incident involving the BCCI staff.

Although the commission or the BCCI is yet to announce wh­e­ther the second case will come under investigation, pressure on Johri will multiply if that happ­ens. He is not very popular among the BCCI members, some of wh­om appear keen to get rid of him using this as a reason.

It’s not clear whether or when the panel will listen to Johri’s version.

sports@newindianexpress.com