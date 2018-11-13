Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Gautam Gambhir shows anger over umpiring decision in Ranji trophy

Gambhir was given out caught at short leg but subsequent replays showed that the former India opener had got a rough decision.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. (File Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

As the round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season began, Delhi opener and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir showed his resentment on the field after being given out due to an umpiring error. 

After Delhi skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bat against Himachal Pradesh, Gambhir and debutant Hiten Dalal gave Delhi a solid start. Dalal raced to his maiden fifty and Gambhir was playing brisk innings of 44 in 50 deliveries, before the dismissal happened.

Himachal spinner Mayank Dagar dismissed the left-hander on the first delivery of the 16th over. He was given out caught at short leg but subsequent replays showed that the former India opener had got a tough decision.

 

Dagar tossed the ball up as Gambhir came forward to defend it, however, the ball spun a fraction, missed the bat, lobbed up to short leg off the pads. 

The seasoned left-hander Gambhir wasn't happy about the decision and was seen mouthing words while walking back to the pavilion. 

Delhi reached the score of 305/8 at the end of Day 1's play.

