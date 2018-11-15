Australian players may skip IPL for World Cup 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As the clock is ticking on the franchises to decide on the player retention list for the next edition of IPL, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum might be some of the big names who might be thrown back into the auction pool. There are also few concerned voices in IPL with regards to the Australian players as there is a strong possibility that most of them might skip the event keeping the World Cup in mind.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was purchased for `9.4 crore, has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Although it was stated that the franchise had informed of ending his contract via a text message, Starc’s comments of choosing a break with the World Cup and Ashes slated to happen next year more or less indicated what most of his teammates might be thinking ahead of the next IPL.

KKR released Mitchell Starc

Since the last season, most of the franchises are concerned about the availability of Australian players, who have time and again withdrawn from the tournament at the last moment, leaving teams with little time to choose the replacements.

During the 2018 season, Mumbai Indians had to cope up with the absence of Pat Cummins, who was bought for `5.4 crore. Express understands that Cummins might take a similar stance like his pace-bowling partner Starc, given how he is prone to injuries and would ideally priortise World Cup over IPL.

“It is true that there are a few concerns about the availability of Australian players and which is why many of the franchises have not finalised the final list. They have told the IPL governing council about it, but the final call has to be made by them,” a BCCI official told Express.Meanwhile, there are also indications that Royal Challengers Bangalore might release McCullum. Pollard, who had a disappointing season with Mumbai Indians is also understood to be one of the players that the franchise is contemplating on throwing back to the auction pool along with Malinga.

The Sri Lanka pacer was bowling mentor last season, but with him citing on a World Cup berth next year, he seems to be keen on gaining some game time, which might be difficult with the three-time champions.

CSK release WoodChennai Super Kings have released Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma. They have chosen to retain David Willey, who came in for Kedar Jadhav in the last edition. Mitchell Santner, who missed last season, has been retained and so has Jadhav.