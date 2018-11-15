'This day, every year...': Sachin Tendulkar recalls his first day of international cricket

By Online Desk

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Thursday to recall the memories of the day he donned the whites for India 29 years ago. In the tweet, the 'Master Blaster' said, "This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years.”

Sachin Tendulkar during his early days in international cricket. (File Photo | EPS)

The Mumbai-born Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan at Karachi, at the age of 16. Pakistan fast bowling legend Waqar Younis also made his debut in the same match, at the age of 17.

This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years. #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/k6cT1aT5XE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2018

Sachin managed only 15 runs in the first innings after being bowled by Waqar Younis. Sachin did not get to bat in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

#OnThisDay in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis, aged 16 and 17 respectively, made their Test match debuts against each other in Karachi.



Two true legends of the game. pic.twitter.com/lGrPM700ai — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2018

Coincidently, Sachin walked out to bat for his final innings on the same day in 2013 against West Indies in Mumbai. He scored 74 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine. India won the match by an innings and 126 runs.

On this day

Rewind the clock

1989 - Sachin made his Test debut

2013 - Walks out to bat for one final time #legend #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KXGJX3KB3O — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2018

In his illustrious international career, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests, at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries. He also scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 having recorded 49 tons in the format.