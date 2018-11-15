Home Sport Cricket

'This day, every year...': Sachin Tendulkar recalls his first day of international cricket

The Mumbai-born Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan at Karachi, at the age of 16.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Batting Maestro Sachin Tendulkar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Thursday to recall the memories of the day he donned the whites for India 29 years ago. In the tweet, the 'Master Blaster' said, "This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years.”

Sachin Tendulkar during his early days in international cricket. (File Photo | EPS)

The Mumbai-born Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan at Karachi, at the age of 16. Pakistan fast bowling legend Waqar Younis also made his debut in the same match, at the age of 17. 

 

Sachin managed only 15 runs in the first innings after being bowled by Waqar Younis. Sachin did not get to bat in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

Coincidently, Sachin walked out to bat for his final innings on the same day in 2013 against West Indies in Mumbai. He scored 74 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine. India won the match by an innings and 126 runs. 

In his illustrious international career, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests, at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries. He also scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 having recorded 49 tons in the format.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Sachin's Debut Waqar Younis Karachi test tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp