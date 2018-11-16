Ajith to Vijay: Chennai Super Kings star Harbhajan Singh puts up important tweet in Kollywood style

By Online Desk

On Thursday it was revealed that IPL defending champs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has retained star cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

The veteran Indian cricketer took to Twitter and shared his excitement on being retained by one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

Harbhajan Singh put up a tweet in Tamil, announcing his continuity with the 'Men in Yellow'. What made the fans go gaga over his tweet was the fact that it consisted of some memorable punch dialogues and song lyrics rendered by popular actors like Ajith and Vijay on the big screen.

His tweet reads, "Tamizh Nenjangale, naan vandha Raajavadhaan Varuven. Thirumba vandhuten nu solren @ChennaiIPL. Summa Nerruppa, sirappa ovvoru match-um Therikka vidalama! World-u moththamum arlavidanum pisthu. Pisuru kelappi perlavidanum palthu. Delighted to be retained for 2019 @ipl @CSKFansOfficial."

Fans of Kollywood stars came up with some hilarious reactions to Harbhajan Singh's tweet and congratulated the star Indian cricketer for his extension with CSK.

Despite not being a regular in the CSK starting XI, Harbhajan Singh was one of the most loved cricketers by the CSK fans last season, for his distinctive Tamil tweets and entertaining gimmicks on the field.

Harbhajan Singh will definitely be hoping to make an impact for the MS Dhoni-led side in the upcoming IPL season.