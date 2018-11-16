PSL franchise Karachi Kings replaces Shahid Afridi with Wasim Akram 

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi parted ways with the Pakistan Super League franchise, Karachi Kings, but has been promptly replaced by a bigger name in world cricket, Wasim Akram.

Afridi has left Karachi Kings after serving as their president and player for just one season.

The reason being given for his departure is that the KK owner, Salman Iqbal, asked him to disassociate himself with the T10 league in the UAE.

But Afridi refused and left the franchise, after which Iqbal approached Wasim Akram, who was associated with the PSL franchise, Multan Sultans, last season.

Wasim Akram | AFP

"Soon after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it had terminated its agreement with Multan Sultans because of payment issues, Iqbal approached Wasim who agreed to join KK as their president," one official said.

Interestingly Akram has made it clear he would also keep his partnership with the T10 league intact as he serves as their talent hunt director and also as coach of the Maratha Arabians franchise.

Afridi will be up for grabs when the PSL draft is held on November 20 in Islamabad.