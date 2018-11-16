Ranji Trophy: Jagadeesan sweeps Hyderabad’s hopes, earns Tamil Nadu one point

Ayantan Chowdhury By

TIRUNELVELI: The Group B Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad at India Cements ground in Sankar Nagar went along expected lines. Both teams settled for a point apiece on Thursday. Resuming play on the final day at 163/2 and chasing 566, Tamil Nadu lost skipper Baba Indrajith (33) to pacer Ravi Kiran for the addition of 15 runs. If Hyderabad were hoping for a capitulation in order to obtain a crucial fi­rst-innings lead, wicketkeeper N Ja­gadeesan extinguished those thoughts with his third first-class century, remaining unbeaten on 131 at the close of play. It was also his personal best.

Jagadeesan’s 201-ball knock consisted of 16 boundaries and three maxim­ums. A popular figure in the dressing room, the 22-year-old was cheered vociferously by his teammates as soon as he reached three figures.Together with the experienced Abhinav Mukund, he stitched together 171 runs for the fourth wicket. While Abhinav played sensible cricket, Jagadeesan was his usual aggressive self, taking the attack to the bowlers.

“I’m very happy with my innings. I tried to be aggressive despite the slowness of the pitch, taking advantage of loose balls. Abhinav and I have been openers during Vijay Hazare Trophy and, it was easy batting with him,” Jagadeesan said.

When the spinners were intr­oduced, they tried to provoke Jagadeesan into playing false shots by bowling a leg-st­ump line. But the Coimbatore native sw­ept with elan, with most of his bo­u­n­daries going towards fine leg. “Sweep is my favourite shot. It has always be­en productive for me. Since they were ta­rgeting my legs and they did not ha­v­e a fielder at fine leg, I kept playing.”

Abhinav was finally dismissed for 178, caught at slip by Tanmay Agarwal while attempting a reverse sweep off Akash Bhandari. The visitors could not make any further inroads as Ja­gadeesan and B Anirudh Sitaram (21 n.o) kept the rival bowlers at bay, adding 60 runs before both captains deci­ded to call off proceedings with an hour to go.

The result, however, does not suit both teams as the pair now have 2 points from as many games. With the new format of the competition seeing five teams go through from Groups A and B, Tamil Nadu lie 11th while Hyderabad are languishing at 16th.

When Hyderabad skipper Akshath Reddy was asked whether they could have declared earlier in order to force a result, he said, “I believe 154 overs is enough to get an idea as to what sort of pitch we played on. The ma­tch co­u­l­d not have gone any other way. It was difficult as a bowling side beca­use we were expecting the ball to turn, but it didn’t. Also, the ball was getting very soft, making it doubly difficult for us.” TN next face Andhra in Ongole.

