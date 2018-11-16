Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Jagadeesan sweeps Hyderabad’s hopes, earns Tamil Nadu one point

The Group B Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad at India Cements ground in Sankar Nagar went along expected lines.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

N Jagadeesan scored his career-best 131 against Hyderabad | V KARTHIK ALAGU

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Group B Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad at India Cements ground in Sankar Nagar went along expected lines. Both teams settled for a point apiece on Thursday. Resuming play on the final day at 163/2 and chasing 566, Tamil Nadu lost skipper Baba Indrajith (33) to pacer Ravi Kiran for the addition of 15 runs. If Hyderabad were hoping for a capitulation in order to obtain a crucial fi­rst-innings lead, wicketkeeper N Ja­gadeesan extinguished those thoughts with his third first-class century, remaining unbeaten on 131 at the close of play. It was also his personal best.

Jagadeesan’s 201-ball knock consisted of 16 boundaries and three maxim­ums. A popular figure in the dressing room, the 22-year-old was cheered vociferously by his teammates as soon as he reached three figures.Together with the experienced Abhinav Mukund, he stitched together 171 runs for the fourth wicket. While Abhinav played sensible cricket, Jagadeesan was his usual aggressive self, taking the attack to the bowlers.

“I’m very happy with my innings. I tried to be aggressive despite the slowness of the pitch, taking advantage of loose balls. Abhinav and I have been openers during Vijay Hazare Trophy and, it was easy batting with him,” Jagadeesan said.

When the spinners were intr­oduced, they tried to provoke Jagadeesan into playing false shots by bowling a leg-st­ump line. But the Coimbatore native sw­ept with elan, with most of his bo­u­n­daries going towards fine leg. “Sweep is my favourite shot. It has always be­en productive for me. Since they were ta­rgeting my legs and they did not ha­v­e a fielder at fine leg, I kept playing.”

Abhinav was finally dismissed for 178, caught at slip by Tanmay Agarwal while attempting a reverse sweep off Akash Bhandari. The visitors could not make any further inroads as Ja­gadeesan and B Anirudh Sitaram (21 n.o) kept the rival bowlers at bay, adding 60 runs before both captains deci­ded to call off proceedings with an hour to go.

The result, however, does not suit both teams as the pair now have 2 points from as many games. With the new format of the competition seeing five teams go through from Groups A and B, Tamil Nadu lie 11th while Hyderabad are languishing at 16th.

When Hyderabad skipper Akshath Reddy was asked whether they could have declared earlier in order to force a result, he said, “I believe 154 overs is enough to get an idea as to what sort of pitch we played on. The ma­tch co­u­l­d not have gone any other way. It was difficult as a bowling side beca­use we were expecting the ball to turn, but it didn’t. Also, the ball was getting very soft, making it doubly difficult for us.” TN next face Andhra in Ongole.
ayantan@newindianexpress.com

Brief scores
Elite Group A
At Nagpur: Vidarbha 307 & 228 (Ganesh Satish 79, Apoorv Wankhade 51, J Suchith 5/70) drew with Karnataka 378 & 76/6 (Aditya Sarwate 4/24) Pts: Karnataka 3, Vidarbha 1.
Elite Group B 
At Tirunelveli: Hyderabad 565/8 dec drew with Tamil Nadu 409/4 (Abhinav Mukund 178, N Jagadeesan 131 n.o). Pts: Hyd 1, TN 1.
At T’puram:  Andhra 254 & 115 (Ricky Bhui 32, Jalaj Saxena 8/45) lost to Kerala 328 & 43/1. Pts: Kerala 6, Andhra 0.
Elite Group C
At Bhubaneswar: Odisha 256 & 221 (Shivam Mavi 5/68, Ankit Rajpoot 4/68) lost to Uttar Pradesh 437 & 44/0. Pts: UP 7, Odisha 0.
Plate Group
At Puducherry: Pondicherry 389 & 129/7 (V Marimuthu 47, Gurinder Singh 5/44) drew with Meghalaya 326. Pts: Pondicherry 3, Meghalaya 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy N Ja­gadeesan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp