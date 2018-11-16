Home Sport Cricket

Sports fraternity joins Virat Kohli's 'Jersey knows no gender' campaign

Ahead of India's match with Ireland, Kohli had taken to Twitter and urged people to support the Indian team using #JerseyKnowsNoGender.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports personalities belonging to various field, ranging from tennis to badminton, have joined the 'Jersey know no gender' campaign initiated by India cricket team captain Virat Kohli to support national women cricketers competing in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World T20.

"We're on our way to the semi-finals.. and it's time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender?? I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on! ??@Uber_India #WT20," he wrote.

Sports fraternity did not waste much time joining the initiative and wishing the Indian eves for the prestigious tournament.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was nominated by Kohli to join the campaign, took to his official Twitter handle and cheered for the Indian team.

"Virat bhai, I'm taking the chain forward by nominating @imharmanpreet, @phogat_vinesh . #JerseyKnowsNoGender?? Come on, everyone! Let's support Team India. Wear your jerseys, or the colour blue, do the pose and cheer our girls on! @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 @ImVkohli," he wrote.

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal also posted best wishes for the women's cricket team on Twitter.

"#JerseyKnowsNoGender?? I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MirzaSania @klrahul11 @HimaDas8 and each one of you - it's time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20," she wrote.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza also joined the fray and tweeted, "#JerseyKnowsNoGender?? I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MangteC, @itsSSR, @hardikpandya7 and each one of you - it's time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 @ImVkohli."

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the supporters for the overwhelming love they showered on them.

"#JerseyKnowsNoGender ??The love & support flooding social media is overwhelming. Feels great to have cemented another win & we promise to do you proud. Your support has charged us up and we are raring to go. This one's for you India! @JemiRodrigues @imVkohli @Uber_India @ICC #WT20," she tweeted.

India have sealed their spot in the semi-final of the Women's World T20 after defeating Ireland by 52 runs in their Group stage match. They will take on Australia in their next clash which is scheduled to be held on November 17 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Comments(1)

  • Dinkar Shankar gondal
    Best of luck Indian women.
    9 days ago reply
