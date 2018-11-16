Women's World T20: Spinners shine as India beat Ireland to enter semi-finals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mithali Raj’s 56-ball 51 and a comprehensive performance by spinners saw India women trounce Ireland by 52 runs in their third group-stage match of Women’s World T20, in Guyana on Thursday. The win also ensured them a spot in the semifinals.Even though the pitch was on the slower side, courtesy early morning rains, Mithali stood tall to take the team to a respectable total.She and Smriti Mandhana added 67 runs for the first wicket. Smriti looked positive (four boundaries and a six), but she was dismissed for 33 by pacer Kim Garth in the 10th over.

Mithali’s experience came to the fore when Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy found it hard to score. The 35-year-old anchored the innings, albeit a bit too slowly, with four fours and a six. Mithali’s 17tth T20I fifty came in the 18th over.

In response, Deepti Sharma’s off-breaks started Ireland’s procession in the sixth over, when she castled Gaby Lewis.Though Isobel Joyce (33) and Claire Shillington (23) tried to put up a fight, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Deepti spun a web around the opposition, taking six wickets among them. The former was the pick of the lot, ending the day with figures of 3/25.

“Today the wicket was quite challenging. The pitch was soft. And playing slower bowlers was difficult. But the partnership with Smriti was crucial. Hopefully we can get a better pitch next game,” said Mithali after the win.“When someone (Smriti) is going through a lean patch, you need to give them positivity. This team has definitely improved since the last World Cup. I want this team to play the finals.”Brief scores: India 145/6 in 20 overs (Mithali 51, Smriti 33) bt Ireland 93/8 in 20 ovs (Joyce 33; Radha 3/25).