Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan returns for West Indies Test

By AFP

DHAKA: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned from injury as Bangladesh on Saturday named a 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Chittagong on November 22.

It was feared Shakib would be sidelined for at least three months after he underwent surgery on an injured finger in late September.

He missed the recent home series against Zimbabwe but Bangladesh chief selector Minhjaul Abedin said the all-rounder recovered from the injury sooner than expected.

"He has been cleared by the physio to play against the West Indies," Minhajul told AFP.

"There is no pain in his finger now. And he should be available from the first Test. He has a lack of match practice. But we thought as a senior cricketer he could adjust," he said.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, who played against Zimbabwe, made way for Shakib.

Batsman Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, and pacers Saiful Islam and Abu Jayed, who were also part of the squad for Zimbabwe, have also been excluded.

Top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar was recalled for the Test. The hosts also included uncapped off-spinner Nayeem Hasan in the squad.

Nayeem was in the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not play.

The West Indies will play two Tests, three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals during their month-long series in Bangladesh from November 22 to December 22.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.