Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan returns for West Indies Test

It was feared Shakib would be sidelined for at least three months after he underwent surgery on an injured finger in late September.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan | AFP

By AFP

DHAKA: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned from injury as Bangladesh on Saturday named a 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Chittagong on November 22.

It was feared Shakib would be sidelined for at least three months after he underwent surgery on an injured finger in late September.

He missed the recent home series against Zimbabwe but Bangladesh chief selector Minhjaul Abedin said the all-rounder recovered from the injury sooner than expected.

"He has been cleared by the physio to play against the West Indies," Minhajul told AFP.

"There is no pain in his finger now. And he should be available from the first Test. He has a lack of match practice. But we thought as a senior cricketer he could adjust," he said.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, who played against Zimbabwe, made way for Shakib.

Batsman Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, and pacers Saiful Islam and Abu Jayed, who were also part of the squad for Zimbabwe, have also been excluded.

Top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar was recalled for the Test. The hosts also included uncapped off-spinner Nayeem Hasan in the squad.

Nayeem was in the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not play.

The West Indies will play two Tests, three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals during their month-long series in Bangladesh from November 22 to December 22.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan West Indies Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp