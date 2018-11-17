Home Sport Cricket

Vijay and Rahane disappoint, but four others make it count in New Zealand

AS many as four batsmen scored half-centuries as India A began their tour of New Zealand on a strong note at Mount Maunganui.

Published: 17th November 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prithvi Shaw scored 62 against New Zealand A on Friday | NZC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As many as four batsmen scored half-centuries as India A began their tour of New Zealand on a strong note at Mount Maunganui. After winning the toss and batting first, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Parthiv Patel posted fifties. Opener Murali Vijay and captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to make use of their opportunities as India A ended Day 1 at 340/5.

Shaw’s 88-ball 62, which included six boundaries and one six, puts him in pole position to be India’s first-choice to partner KL Rahul in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.Though Rahul is certain to be the first-choice opener, Murali Vijay’s inclusion for the tour and his previous performances Down Under could make it a shootout between Shaw and the Chennai opener.

Though benching Shaw after an impressive show against West Indies at home may be a farfetched call, Vijay’s return to form could have given the Indian think-tank something to mull about. But, the veteran’s stay lasted for only 64 balls after being bowled by Blair Tickner for 28. With one more innings to go here and another practice match left in Australia, the chances of Vijay playing ahead of Rahul and Shaw looks bleak.

The other disappointment was Rahane. The right-hander has been a pale shadow of his past self, and his struggles this year have been well-documented. With Rohit Sharma also in the side, Rahane would ideally like to make a strong case for himself in the practice match later in Australia, as he scored only 12 on Friday before losing his stumps to pacer Doug Bracewell.

Agarwal, who was dropped from the Test squad without even getting a match, walked in at No 3 and scored 65 before losing his wicket to Tickner.If Shaw and he made a strong impression at the top, Vihari showed why he was favoured ahead of Karun Nair by the team managment. The Hyderabad batsman showed plenty of patience and composure as he made 86 off 150 balls, concentrating more on rotating the strike and curbing his aggression.

Patel, who returned to the Test side recently, scored a stroke-filled 79 off 111 balls, which included 10 boundaries, and was unbeaten when stumps were called.Brief scores: India A 340/5 (H Vihari 86, P Patel 79 n.o M Agarwal 65, P Shaw 62) vs New Zealand A .

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India A vs New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp