BCCI skips Asian Cricket Council meeting in Lahore, Bangladesh's Nazmul Hassan is new President

By PTI

KARACHI: The BCCI didn't send its representative at the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held in Lahore on Saturday due to "security concerns" and existing political tension between neighbouring nations.

Although the BCCI skipped the meeting, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.

A PCB official said that India was the only notable absentee from the meeting which was attended by 33 nations affiliated to the ACC, including full members like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

"Dave Richardson the CEO of the International Cricket Council also attended the meeting," he said.

"BCCI had conveyed to the PCB and ACC it was not in a position to attend the meeting due to existing political situation and security concerns. It is for the first time in the ACC history in 35 years that India has not attended a General Body meeting," said a PCB source.