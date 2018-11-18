Home Sport Cricket

Hasan Ali double keeps Zealand to 133-4 in first Test

Hasan Ali dismissed Ross Taylor for 19 with the first ball of his eighth over and then had opener Jeet Raval for 46 to bring Pakistan back in the match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Published: 18th November 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan cricket team. (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Pakistan medium-pacer Hasan Ali took two wickets in an over to keep New Zealand down to 134-4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

At the break BJ Watling was 15 not out and Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 13 with New Zealand 60 runs ahead with six wickets intact after conceding a 74-run lead in the first innings.

Hasan, who had opener Tom Latham yesterday, trapped a dangerous looking Taylor leg-before with a sharp incoming delivery and then had Raval caught behind with a ball that left the batsman and caught the edge to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Hasan has figures of 3-21.

Raval had added 86 for the second wicket with Kane Williamson who made 37.

Raval hit five boundaries in his 120-ball knock.

Resuming at 56-1 New Zealand had pinned hopes on their skipper Williamson.

But it was Raval who smashed two boundaries and then took a single off Mohammad Abbas to take New Zealand into the lead.

But just 12 runs into the lead Williamson was bowled by leg-spinner Yasir Shah to a ball that beat the batsman's push and removed the bail.

TAGS
Pakistan vs New Zealand Hasan Ali Ross Taylor

