Home Sport Cricket

It is quality of cricket rather than sledging that wins matches: Ravi Shastri

Australian cricket teams over the years have played tough cricket with liberal mix of sledging, which former skipper Steve Waugh often termed as "mental disintegration".

Published: 18th November 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli speaks with head coach Ravi Shastri by his side before the team's departure for their Australia tour, in Mumbai, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Australian team's tempered on-field approach is a paradigm shift from earlier times but it's the quality of cricket which will decide the fate of the series, said India's head coach Ravi Shastri.

Australian cricket teams over the years have played tough cricket with liberal mix of sledging, which former skipper Steve Waugh often termed as "mental disintegration".

However, things have changed post-ball-tampering episode that led to suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner with critics panning "win at all costs" approach.

ALSO READ: Coach Ravi Shastri a 'Yes Man': No says captain Virat Kohli

"At the end of the day, it's the cricket that talks. I didn't care if a McGrath or a Warne did say something or didn't say something, they would have still taken wickets," the Indian head coach said during the opening media interaction on Sunday.

"It's as simple as that. When you can do what you are good at and do it consistently, it doesn't matter, which side you are playing for. That cricketer will do well and so will the team," said Shastri.

Even skipper Virat Kohli during his pre-departure press conference said that he has enough faith in his abilities to perform rather than indulge in mindless exchange of words to pump himself up.

When asked about Kohli's well-known aggressive approach, Shastri echoed his skipper's sentiments.

"He (Kohli) is a professional and he has matured. You saw him four years ago (2014-15) and he has played all round the globe since then and captained the side. And that alone comes with a tag of responsibility which has fit well on his shoulders and he has adjusted extremely well but he will not take his foot off the gas," the head coach explained what will be India skipper's approach.

Kohli has scored five Test hundreds on Australian soil (one in 2011-12 and 4 in 2014-15) and Shastri said that Australian conditions suit Indian captain's style of game.

"He loves coming to Australia. He is passionate about his game. Pitches suit his style of play. And once you have done well here, you want to come and play again. It's a great place to come and play cricket."

"They play hard and the sporting public appreciates good, tough cricket. It doesn't matter which side wins and as long as I have been coming to Australia. I have seen people love it, whether it's media, people at the ground or those watching on television," said Shastri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Steve Waugh Virat Kohli Australia vs India India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp