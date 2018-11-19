New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in first Test

By AFP

ABU DHABI: New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in a sensational finish to the fourth day in Abu Dhabi on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Set 176 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for 171 with debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel finishing with 5-59 and fast bowler Neil Wagner taking 2-27.

Azhar Ali top-scored with 65 while Asad Shafiq made 45.

Final scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday:

New Zealand first innings 153 (K.Williamson 63, H. Nicholls 28; Yasir Shah 3-54)

Pakistan first innings 227 (Babar Azam 62, Asad Shafiq 43; T. Boult 4-54)

New Zealand 2nd innings 249 (BJ Watling 59, H. Nicholls 55, Hasan Ali 5-45, Yasir Shah 5-110)

Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 37-0)

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Patel 27

Mohammad Hafeez c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 10

Azhar Ali lbw b Patel 65

Haris Sohail c & b Sodhi 4

Asad Shafiq c Watling b Wagner 45

Babar Azam run out 13

Sarfraz Ahmed c Watling b Patel 3

Bilal Asif b Patel 0

Yasir Shah c Taylor b Wagner 0

Hasan Ali c sub (Southee) b Patel 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras: (b 4) 4

Total: (all out; 58.4 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Imam), 2-44 (Hafeez), 3-48 (Sohail), 4-130 (Shafiq), 5-147 (Azam), 6-154 (Sarfraz), 7-154 (Asif), 8-155 (Yasir), 9-164 (Hasan)

Bowling: Boult 7-0-29-0, de Grandhomme 3-0-15-0, Patel 23.4-4-59-5, Sodhi 12-0-37-2, Wagner 13-4-27-2

Result: New Zealand won by four runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (AUS)