Sports Flashes bags audio rights for India-Australia series from Sony Pictures

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Flashes, a multi-sports app, Monday said it has bagged audio broadcast rights for the upcoming Australia India series from Sony Pictures Network Ltd.

The company, which runs a 24x7 sports radio channel, will be using the services of commentators like Akash Chopra, Simon Katich, Damien Fleming, Reetinder Sodhi to reach out to Indian audience during the series.

"After the phenomenal success of the India West Indies series, we are happy to expand our footprint in India through the forthcoming India Australia cricket series. We intend to reach to an audience of 200 million Indian Cricket fans with live feed of three T20s, four tests and three ODIs from Australia," Sports Flashes Founder Raman Raheja said in a statement.

The company would be tying up with various radio and digital platforms for live feeding of the audio content, he added.