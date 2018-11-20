Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh call up uncapped opener for West Indies Test

Bangladesh were looking for an opener after veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal was injured during a recent training session, delaying his Test comeback.

Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan | AFP

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh selectors on Monday called up uncapped opening batsman Shadman Islam for the first Test squad against the West Indies starting later this week.

The left-hander was rewarded for a strong showing with the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day match against the visitors that ended in a draw in Chittagong on Monday.

Shadman hit 73 off 169 balls with 10 fours and a six in the match, sharing 126 runs with opening partner Soumya Sarkar.

The 23-year-old has been a prolific run scorer in domestic cricket.

He tallied 648 runs at an average of 64.

80 in the domestic first-class National Cricket League and played for the Bangladesh Under 19 team.

The first match of the two-Test series starts in Chittagong on Thursday.

The West Indies will also play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches during their month-long tour.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Soumya Sarker, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.

 

