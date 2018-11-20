Home Sport Cricket

Lessons learnt on field help even off it, says Sachin Tendulkar batting for sports in school curriculum

A UNICEF brand ambassador, Tendulkar was in the capital to celebrate the World Children's Day.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar believes this time India will have their best ever chance of winning a Test series in Australia (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday called for inclusion of sports in school syllabuses across the country, saying that lessons learned on the field come in handy even off it.

A UNICEF brand ambassador, Tendulkar was in the capital to celebrate the World Children's Day.

"It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development," Tendulkar said during a panel discussion here.

"I realised early that when we had anything do to with sports, I felt excited. It was a stress buster from school. I loved playing TT, hockey, football. The number of lessons that I learnt on the field, I have implemented them off it."

Sense of responsibility and cooperating with teammates were some of the life lessons that Tendulkar recalled learning from his days as an active sportsperson.

"It is all about ownership. For a batter who goes out to bat, he or she looks to own that 22 yard and similarly school kids should look to take decision and responsibility and take ownership of school."

"You have to be fearless but not careless. You have teachers to give direction to your life. Good individuals in dressing room make a good team. When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory."

Asked what are the three things that every school should possess, Tendulkar said: "Equal opportunity to both boys and girls, encouraging kids to take up sports and give importance to Hygiene and sanitation."

"When it comes to women's contribution. We have seen how much they have achieved. Hima Das has become an ambassador and all want to be her. I want to encourage, especially the girl child, to take up sports and bring laurels to nation.

Emphasising on the importance of hygiene, Tendulkar said: "Hygiene and sanitation in each school should be the focus. There are reports that girls can't go to school because they can't use the washroom. We need to change that."

He also asked the kids to be polite and respect elders.

"Being polite is not a weakness, it is a strength. Respect your elders."

The 45-year-old from Mumbai also played an exhibition football match with kids at the Thyagaraj Sport Complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar World Children's Day UNICEF brand ambassador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp