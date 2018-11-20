Home Sport Cricket

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite ready for Bangladesh challenge 

Brathwaite exercised caution ahead of this week's series opener, saying Bangladesh could exploit their home advantage against the visiting side.

West Indies' cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite | AFP

By AFP

DHAKA: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite says he expects Bangladesh to put up a tough fight on home turf when they kick off a two-Test series in Chittagong on Thursday.

The visitors start the series as favourites having thumped Bangladesh in back-to-back Tests during their tour of the Caribbean in July.

"There will be few challenges, we have to expect that," he told reporters after a two-day warm-up match in Chittagong on Monday ended in a draw.

"It won't be so easy.  Obviously, they are very good at home. But we are ready for the challenges."

Bangladesh have upstaged Test giants England and Australia on home soil in the past two years, but then struggled against weaker sides Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018.

They managed a series draw against Test minnows Zimbabwe last week after their spinners salvaged a 218-run win in the second match after a shock 151-run defeat in the opener.

Brathwaite, who is standing in for Jason Holder, acknowledged the threat posed by Bangladesh seamers, who will reap the return of star all-rounder and skipper Shakib Al Hasan from injury.

"(We are) expecting (a) slower type of pitch. Normal surfaces here, let's see now what happens," said Brathwaite.

The opening batsman was happy with preparations for the tour, despite it following quick on the heels of a thrashing from India.

The world's top Test side beat the West Indies 2-0 in the longest form of the game before dominating the one-day international and Twenty20 international series 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

"We have come from India, and that I think was very good preparations for us before the first Test," Brathwaite said.

"Obviously quite similar conditions, so that will be good. The main thing is that the wicket is quite similar also."

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 30 to December 4.

West Indies will also play three one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals during their month-long series in Bangladesh from November 22 to December 22.

TAGS
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite Chittagong Test

