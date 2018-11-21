Home Sport Cricket

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri cleared in sexual harassment case, free to resume office

Johri was on forced leave for the past three weeks but can now resume office even though one member of the probe committee recommended 'gender sensitivity counselling' for him.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Johri

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was Wednesday cleared of sexual harassment allegations by the Committee of Administrators' three-member probe panel, which dismissed the charges levelled by at least two women as "mischievous and fabricated".

Johri was on forced leave for the past three weeks but can now resume office even though one member of the probe committee recommended "gender sensitivity counselling" for him.

The two-member CoA was divided on the issue.

While Chairman Vinod Rai approved of Johri joining back, Diana Edulji demanded his resignation on the basis of some recommendations, including counselling.

"The allegations of sexual harassment in the office or elsewhere are false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured with an ulterior motive to harm Mr.Rahul Johri," head of the probe committee Justice (Retd) Rakesh Sharma stated in his findings.

The three-member probe panel also comprised former Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer-activist Veena Gowda.

Gowda recommended counselling for Johri owing to his "inappropriate behaviour" with one of the complainants during the Champions Trophy in Birmingham.

She, however, maintained there was no case of sexual harassment against Johri.

The committee, which was formed on October 25, was given 15 days to complete the probe by the CoA.

Its report would also be submitted to the Supreme Court.

CoA member Diana Edulji didn't want the report to be published on Wednesday and demanded that she be given at least a few days to study it.

However, CoA chief Vinod Rai opened the report in the presence of the panel members as well as BCCI's legal team during the day.

Edulji was against the formation of the panel and wanted Johri to be sacked on the basis of the allegations while Rai felt that "principles of natural justice" demanded an investigation before any action.

The first allegations against Johri was an anonymous e-mail accusing him of sexual misconduct, shared by a twitter handle, which later deleted the post.

The accuser claimed to be an ex-colleague of Johri at a previous job.

There were subsequently two more allegations, one from a Singapore-based media professional and another woman, who worked with Johri in one of his previous organisations.

Both women deposed via Skype, along with BCCI's former Anti-Corruption Unit chief Neeraj Kumar, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, IPL petitioner Aditya Verma, and former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi.

There were also allegations against Johri about inappropriate behaviour with a female employee of the BCCI.

However, the employee in question didn't turn up for deposition as was widely speculated.

Johri was the last person to depose and it was spread over two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Johri sexual harassment Me Too BCCI CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp