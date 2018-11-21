Home Sport Cricket

Despite Andhra resistance, pacers put Tamil Nadu on top

The CSR Sarma College ground was a pacers’ paradise on Tuesday.

Published: 21st November 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

ONGOLE : The CSR Sarma College ground was a pacers’ paradise on Tuesday. Winning the toss and opting to field, Tamil Nadu bowlers made use of the conditions to restrict Andhra to 198/8 in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match.Tamil Nadu fielded four pacers and a spinner in R Sai Kishore. With T Natarajan back in the playing XI after recovering from a finger injury, the visitors could not have asked for more than a pitch assisting pacers.

The attack showed enough discipline as the pacers fetched them six of the eight wickets. For Andhra, it was P Jyotisaikrishna and debutant Girinath Reddy, who hit half-centuries to save the team from a collapse as the hosts recovered from 68/4 to 141/5. “It was a good bowling performance. Mainly because the maximum number of overs were bowled by fast bowlers. It’s a good sign for us and it will progress from here. Even in the last two games, we did well to restrict the opponent on Day 1. But at the same time, the wickets column could have been better today,” said Tamil Nadu bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji after the day’s play.

It was the first Ranji game for Natarajan since the defeat of Mumbai in the 2016-17 semifinal. He was sidelined the whole of last season due to knee and elbow injuries. But he took no time to settle. The left-arm pacer struck with his fourth ball removing opener DB Prashanth Kumar.While he looked threatening from his first over, M Mohammed tore apart Andhra’s top-order from the other end. That included Andhra’s leading run-scorer Ricky Bhui. His counterattack was short lived as Mohammed trapped him leg-before for 22.

After a solid performance in the first session, Tamil Nadu were expected to bowl out the opposition. But a determined knock from Jyotisaikrishna (58 off 149 deliveries), who was ably supported by Girinath, took the total to 141/4 at tea.A civil engineer who graduated to construct concrete structures, Jyotisaikrishna proved that he is adept at building an innings as well. While he fell to Mohammed in the second delivery of the third session, Girinath remained unbeaten on 69 to keep the scorecard ticking.

“The ball was coming on to the bat nicely post lunch. I and Jyoti tried to stay at the crease as long as we can and not bother about the run rate or how many wickets we lost. It was important for us to have one good partnership,” said the 20-year-old.In the final session, Sai Kishore came back after a poor spell to dismiss KV Sasikanth and Shoaib Mohammed Khan off consecutive deliveries. The left-arm orthodox bowler will be on a hat-trick on Wednesday.

“This kind of pitch keeps the game alive till the fourth day. That is what we want in a Test or four-day match where there is something for both batsmen and bowlers. We did well to come back and take three wickets in the final session,” remarked Balaji.
srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp