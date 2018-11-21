Home Sport Cricket

Diran, Aaditya help TN win

VP Diran and B Aaditya picked up four wickets each to help TN beat Andhra by an innings and 36 runs in the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament played at Tirupur.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : VP Diran and B Aaditya picked up four wickets each to help TN beat Andhra by an innings and 36 runs in the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament played at Tirupur.
Brief scores: Andhra 139 & 167 in 80.2 ovs (VP Diran 4/30, B Aaditya 4/64) lost to TN 342/5 decl. Points: TN 7; Andhra 0.

Vidarbha bag lead
Mandar Mahale and Yash Rathod helped Vidarbha secure a 11-run lead over TN on Day 2 of their Group A Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match. Brief scores: TN 229 in 93 ovs (N Bhute 4/54) vs Vidarbha 240/4 in 86 ovs (M Mahale 78, Y Rathod 84 n.o).

Vignesh shines
K Vignesh and MR Prahaladh’s four-wicket hauls powered Seshadri MCC to an eight-wicket win against Ambattur CC in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division League match.
Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 77 in 27.5 ovs (Vignesh 4/13, Prahaladh 4/22) lost to Seshadri MCC 81/2 in 17.5 ovs.

Junior state volleyball meet
The Salem District Volleyball Association and Salem College of Engineering and Technology under the auspices of Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association will conduct the 44th junior state volleyball championships from December 7. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are eligible to participate.

Volleyball selection trials
SDAT and state volleyball association are conducting selection trials for boys and girls for the Khelo India Youth Games. Trials will be held on November 25 at 7 am at JN Stadium for boys and at Multipurpose Indoor stadium for girls.

