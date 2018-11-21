International Cricket Council team up with Google

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Google to offer the fans a great viewing experience of the upcoming semi-finals and final of the ICC Women's World T20 to be held in West Indies.

Reflecting on the same, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "This is a hugely exciting collaboration for cricket and I am delighted to welcome Google on board with the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies. Connecting with fans and giving more of the world the chance to enjoy our sport is vital and our partnership with Google enables us to do that."

ALSO READ | ICC rejects Pakistan's Rs 447 crore compensation claim against India

"Cricket may be a sport steeped in tradition, but it is one that has consistently embraced technology on and off the field to improve the game and fan experience and we must continue to innovate. The fact that a fan can now enjoy the ICC App content on cast-enabled devices for the first time ever for a cricket event is great news," Richardson added.

The collaboration includes enabling the casting of video content from the ICC mobile app on cast-enabled devices, like Chromecast and Google Home Hub.

ALSO READ | ICC Women's World T20: New Zealand registers consolation victory against Pakistan

It also allows fans around the world to get closer to the final stages of the event and stay up to date on the teams, matches and favourite players on a plethora of devices, including in-match clips and short-form highlights.

The first semi-finals will be played between West Indies and Australia, while the second semifinals will see a clash between India and England on November 23 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.