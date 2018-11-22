Home Sport Cricket

Edulji and others see red in green light for Johri

Rahul Johri will continue as the CEO of BCCI after the independent panel probing allegations of sexual harassment charges against him found him not guilty.

Published: 22nd November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rahul Johri will continue as the CEO of BCCI after the independent panel probing allegations of sexual harassment charges against him found him not guilty.Retired Justice Rakesh Sharma and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Barkha Singh found the charges against CEO “false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured with an ulterior motive to harm Mr Rahul Johri and throw him out of BCCI”.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Among those who deposed before the panel against Johri were former Delhi Commissioner of Police Neeraj Kumar, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi and a couple of complainants.

While two members of the panel gave a clean chit to Johri, the third, women’s rights lawyer Veena Gowda found “the conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities. In view of his conduct at Birmingham as well as keeping in mind the allegations made by Ms. X and his conduct before this Committee with respect to the photographs submitted, it is essential that Mr. Johri undergo some form of gender sensitivity counselling/ training.”

With two in the panel finding Johri “innocent” and Sharma mentioning that in their opinion (him and Barkha Singh), it would be “premature, unjust and unfair to recommend any action against Rahul Johri on the basis of material placed before us,” Gowda’s objections didn’t find takers. “The allegations, complaints may not be treated as part of the service record of Mr. Rahul Johri. These must be consigned to records and then weeded out. In our considered opinion (me and Barkha Singh), he may be allowed to function as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BCCI as before,”said Sharma.

Soon after the panel submitted its report, the Committee of Administrators held a meeting with lawyers which lasted about three-four hours. With Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji not reaching a consensus, the former decided that the natural consequence would be that Johri continue as the CEO. Just like how Edulji opposed the move to set up an independent committee, she reiterated her stance by saying that Johri is not fit to be the CEO of BCCI and didn’t agree with the concl­u­sions of Sharma and Singh. Ci­ting Gowda’s observations, she said Johri’s unprofessional and inappropriate conduct wo­u­ld adversely affect reputat­i­on of BCCI and called on the CEO to ask him to resign. But, Rai, citing how Gowda did not cl­­assify Johri’s behaviour as se­x­­ual harassment, found it appropriate for Johri to continue.

The decision was greeted with criticism with Kumar, who in his previous capacity as the head of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit had deposed before the panel, tweeting: “A man needs gender sensitization and counselling but can continue to function as a CEO. Well done COA! Hats off.” Kumar also went on to question, “Why hasn’t the first recommendation of the dissenting member of #bcciinquirycommittee been mentioned in the minutes the COA issued. Too hot to handle?” Later, Puja Agarwal, who was among the complainants, tweeted: “I gave them a name telling them that I had shown the messages to him. Why didn’t they contact him?...it’s all rigid.... I am saddened but the panel calling my statement fabricated after not doing their due diligence shows other factors were involved.”Questions are also being raised as to how Rai, being the chairman, can take the decision on his own, given that his colleague disagreed on the matter.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

Comments

