Home Sport Cricket

Going gets slow as Tamil Nadu labour for first innings lead

It is turning out to be an evenly poised contest between Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami in action against Kerala at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Despite the BCCI instructing him not to bowl more than 15 overs in an innings, he bowled 26. The pacer said he did so because his team needed it | PTI

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

ONGOLE: It is turning out to be an evenly poised contest between Andhra and Tamil Nadu. After Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, with dark clouds hovering above, Tamil Nadu were 122/3 when play was stopped at 3.48 pm and was subsequently called off.Andhra’s first-innings total of 216 does not look far away, but taking into account weather and other uncertainties, this match still looks open.

After ending Andhra’s first innings at 216, where debutant Girinath Reddy top-scored with an unbeaten 86, Tamil Nadu appeared to be gaining an upper hand.Openers Abhinav Mukund and Kaushik Gandhi survived a few nasty bouncers and took the team’s total to 53/0 in 17 overs before lunch. But the score at stumps did not match the start. Post lunch, Andhra bowlers came in hard after going wicket-less in the first session. Most of the deliveries were bowled in the fourth stump line and it paid for them.

Abhinav, who scored 178 against Hyderabad in the last match, was trapped leg-before for 31 off a skidding, good length delivery from Ayyappa Bandaru. Four overs after the left-hander’s dismissal, Girinath removed Kaushik for 38. The 20-year-old ended the day with five maidens from his 10 overs and conceded only 10 runs. The Baba twins — captain Indrajith and Aparajith — also found the going tough and could add only 13 more runs in the next 10 overs. Indrajith, who left many deliveries, edged one to wicketkeeper Siva Charan Singh off Imandi Karthik Raman. At tea, Tamil Nadu were 93/3.

“We came today with a mindset to be aggressive. The ball became soft and there was no swing for the pacers,” said Ayappa.  “Post lunch, we came with a plan and it worked for us. We tried to keep it short and wide, targeting just outside the off stump. That’s when they struggled. Going into the third day, we want to bowl stump to stump and not give them room to play shots. The first hour’s play will be crucial for us.”

With the weather being two-minded throughout the day, play was stopped with 27 overs still to be bowled. With an hour of play in the final session, Tamil Nadu managed to not lose another wicket. Aparajith remained unbeaten on 27 with N Jagadeesan at the other end.

“Once the ball became soft, we were not able to score easily. If we had a set batsman or two, we could have scored more. We are currently trailing by 100-odd runs, but it was not easy to score at a good pace given how the conditions were,” was how Aparajith summed up the team’s batting performance.With showers predicted on Thursday, both teams would want to put the best foot forward in the time that they get to play on the third day.

Jaffer 1st to reach 11,000

Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday became the first batsman to amass 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy. Jaffer, who plays for Vidarbha, achieved the feat on day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. The 40-year-old went on to score 153 off 284 balls, his 54th first-class hundred, as Vidarbha declared their innings at 529 for six.

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp