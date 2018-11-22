Going gets slow as Tamil Nadu labour for first innings lead

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: It is turning out to be an evenly poised contest between Andhra and Tamil Nadu. After Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, with dark clouds hovering above, Tamil Nadu were 122/3 when play was stopped at 3.48 pm and was subsequently called off.Andhra’s first-innings total of 216 does not look far away, but taking into account weather and other uncertainties, this match still looks open.

After ending Andhra’s first innings at 216, where debutant Girinath Reddy top-scored with an unbeaten 86, Tamil Nadu appeared to be gaining an upper hand.Openers Abhinav Mukund and Kaushik Gandhi survived a few nasty bouncers and took the team’s total to 53/0 in 17 overs before lunch. But the score at stumps did not match the start. Post lunch, Andhra bowlers came in hard after going wicket-less in the first session. Most of the deliveries were bowled in the fourth stump line and it paid for them.

Abhinav, who scored 178 against Hyderabad in the last match, was trapped leg-before for 31 off a skidding, good length delivery from Ayyappa Bandaru. Four overs after the left-hander’s dismissal, Girinath removed Kaushik for 38. The 20-year-old ended the day with five maidens from his 10 overs and conceded only 10 runs. The Baba twins — captain Indrajith and Aparajith — also found the going tough and could add only 13 more runs in the next 10 overs. Indrajith, who left many deliveries, edged one to wicketkeeper Siva Charan Singh off Imandi Karthik Raman. At tea, Tamil Nadu were 93/3.

“We came today with a mindset to be aggressive. The ball became soft and there was no swing for the pacers,” said Ayappa. “Post lunch, we came with a plan and it worked for us. We tried to keep it short and wide, targeting just outside the off stump. That’s when they struggled. Going into the third day, we want to bowl stump to stump and not give them room to play shots. The first hour’s play will be crucial for us.”

With the weather being two-minded throughout the day, play was stopped with 27 overs still to be bowled. With an hour of play in the final session, Tamil Nadu managed to not lose another wicket. Aparajith remained unbeaten on 27 with N Jagadeesan at the other end.

“Once the ball became soft, we were not able to score easily. If we had a set batsman or two, we could have scored more. We are currently trailing by 100-odd runs, but it was not easy to score at a good pace given how the conditions were,” was how Aparajith summed up the team’s batting performance.With showers predicted on Thursday, both teams would want to put the best foot forward in the time that they get to play on the third day.

Jaffer 1st to reach 11,000

Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday became the first batsman to amass 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy. Jaffer, who plays for Vidarbha, achieved the feat on day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. The 40-year-old went on to score 153 off 284 balls, his 54th first-class hundred, as Vidarbha declared their innings at 529 for six.

