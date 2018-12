Veteran India opener Wasim Jaffer becomes first batsman to score 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy

By PTI

NAGPUR: Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday became the first batsman to amass 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

Jaffer, who plays for Vidarbha, achieved the feat on day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.

The 40-year-old went on to score 153 off 284 balls, his 54th first-class hundred, as Vidarbha declared their innings at 529 for six.

Jaffer played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India.

The former Mumbai batsman scored 1944 Test runs, averaging 34.10, including five hundreds and 11 fifties.

He last played for India in April 2008.