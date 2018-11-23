Andhra invest in youth in bid to rewrite history

SRINIDHIPR By

Express News Service

ONGOLE : Trditionally , Andhra had never been a force to reckon with in domestic cricket. After making debut in 1953-54, they were the whipping boys of South Zone for years. Things changed in the last few years as they reached the quarterfinals in 2014-15. But in the last two seasons, the team could not qualify for the knockouts. Under new coach Monty Desai, they are looking to turn a new leaf this season. In a long and illustrious career, the former Afghanistan coach has been known for scouting young talent.

With Andhra too, Desai is making sure youngsters get opportunities even if results don’t go their way. In three matches, Andhra have handed debut caps to Siva Charan Singh, Manish Golamaru, Girinath Reddy (all under 24) and fielded two players who had not played more than six firstclass matches combined -- P Jyotisaikrishna and Imandi Karthik Raman. Even though the team is yet to post a win — they drew against Punjab and lost to Kerala — Desai is pleased with the way these players have stood up and shown character.

“New faces preparing in the background have met the expectations,” he said on the sidelines of Andhra’s Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu, the third day of which was washed out. “As a group, I can see the boys responding to the challenge very well. If you look at Siva Charan, it was heartening to see how he started off in his first game against Kerala (scored a 123-ball 45 to help the team the recover 115/6 to 208/9). He’s been waiting to for his Ranji cap for many years.

“A youngster like Manish, who was doing good in U-23 level, took four wickets on debut. At the start, probably he was finding his bearings. But he found his rhythm soon. Against Tamil Nadu, we lost four wickets early. Then Giri and Jyoti showed resilience. Jyoti is playing after a long wait (he last played in 2015). Their fifties helped the team reach the 200-mark. Approachwise, it was good to see characters come out.” Desai believes this identification of talent and nurturing is a long process.

“We are trying to create a system where there is understanding between senior players and coaches who work in the state associations. When Manish came into the side, we had good communication with his U-23 coach. It was easier to understand his role. The coaches, support staff and management have understood their roles. Players are never ignored on or off the field.

This has helped to ensure the dugout remains calmer.” Desai also said it is time to bring in the winning formula. “Mentally, they are in a good head-space. But when we look at our games, we had our moments and we could have done better. It’s just that we have to convert starts.” srinidhi@newindianexpress.com